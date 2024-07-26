National Assembly makes move to strengthen NIMC powers 

As part of the moves to strengthen the regulatory function of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the National Assembly has embarked on repealing and enacting the NIMC Act No. 23.

The NIMC Bill represents a significant legislative endeavour to enhance the efficacy and inclusivity of the Identity Management System.

This updated and comprehensive bill embodies several proposed amendments designed to improve the effectiveness and inclusiveness of the Nigeria ID System.

The Head of Corporate Communications of the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, disclosed this in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Friday.

According to the statement, “The amendments seek to fortify the foundational framework of the NIMC and its operations by; expanding the Scope of Registrable Persons.

“The benefit to the country is a more comprehensive and inclusive identification system, which enhances national security, facilitates efficient service delivery, and promotes financial inclusion.”

It added, “The bill also aims to streamline the sharing of personal data, incorporating robust data protection measures to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of individuals’ personal data and foster trust among citizens in the handling of their information.

“It also enhances NIMC’s administrative enforcement Power to ensure timely and accurate compliance with ID registration requirements.

“The NIMC repeal and enactment bill, when passed into law, will lead to a more streamlined registration process, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing the reliability of the Nigeria ID System.”

