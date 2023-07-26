Election review: INEC open to suggestions for improvement – Yakubu

828 828

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the Commission will continue to welcome suggestions that will improve future elections and Nigeria’s electoral process.

Yakubu made the statement in Abuja Wednesday at the Commission’s meeting with media executives on the review of how the 2023 general elections was conducted.

He lauded media practitioners for their contributions to the improvement of Nigeria’s electoral system, especially in information dissemination and sensitisation of citizens on election processes.

The Chairman noted that while there were many positive aspects of the general election, there were also several challenges.

“The commission is aware that aspects of the election are undergoing litigation at various elections petition tribunals.

“While we are careful not to touch on issues that are clearly sub-judice, it is appropriate to review the election broadly as enumerated on the agenda for this meeting.’’

Yakubu solicited the cooperation and advice of media practitioners in the review of the 2023 general elections, to improve future elections in the country.

“Beyond reporting our activities, we are also convinced that as citizens you should be part of the discussions for the overall improvement of our electoral process, based on your field observations.”

Yakubu said that INEC would like to hear concrete observations and suggestions on the processes and procedures for accreditation of media organisations.

He said that INEC would like to share the experiences of media workers on various issues, including access for journalists to voting and collation of results on election days, conduct of pre-election activities by the commission, continuous voter registration and voters’ access to polling units.

Yakubu cited other areas of interest for experience sharing as deployment of logistics for the movement of personnel and materials, recruitment and training of ad-hoc staff, conduct of regular and ad-hoc officials during the election and security issues during the election.

He said that the commission also needed to know the role of technology in voter-accreditation and result management as well as other suggestions that would improve the conduct of future elections.

The chairman said that apart from the review, INEC would also want to share ideas with media practitioners on the upcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, said that the commitment of media practitioners in Nigeria to public enlightenment and voter education remained unwavering.

Isiguzo said that journalists were playing crucial roles in upholding the pillars of democracy — transparency, accountability and the right to information.

He advised media practitioners to be thoughtful, honest, and constructive in their review of the general election as their collective efforts would shape the future of media involvement in Nigeria’s electoral processes.

“In an era dominated by technology, the dissemination of information has transcended traditional boundaries.

“The 2023 elections witnessed an unprecedented convergence of mainstream, social and online media in shaping public opinion.

“As we reflect on our media coverage during the elections, let us recognise the power we hold in influencing perspectives and narratives.

“We must critically analyse the impact of our reporting, ensuring that it remains fair, balanced and free from any undue influence.”

He advised the media to use the moment of the review to address issues of hate speech and misinformation.

“While the media plays a crucial role in fostering democracy, we also face challenges that demand our unwavering attention.

“The rise of hate speech and fake news pose a threat to the fabric of our society.

“As we review the 2023 elections, let us candidly address the issue of hate speech and misinformation and seek ways to combat them without infringing on the principles of free speech,’’ Isiguzo said.