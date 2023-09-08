Ekiti people have scored you pass mark, Fayemi tells Oyebanji

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi has applauded the sterling performance of Governor of the State, Biodun Oyebanji saying that he is happy the people of the state had already given him a pass mark barely a year into his tenure.

Dr Fayemi who stated this as he joined Oyebanji to commission the ultra -modern Ado- Ekiti Bus Terminal in Ado- Ekiti, said he didn’t have to wait till mid-term to do an assessment of Oyebanji’s performance, adding that the people of Ekiti State had already awarded him a pass mark, based on his sterling performance.

“The evidence of your excellent performance is all over the place for everybody to see. I don’t have to wait till mid- term to do an assessment of your performance. The people have already given you a pass mark and I am happy you didn’t disappoint the people.

“The successful completion of this ultra modern bus terminal that is being commissioned today is one such. I have also seen several other projects and programmes you are undertaking to the benefit of the people. This is the beauty of continuity we talked about, and I am so happy to be around to witness this. “ Fayemi said.

Speaking further, Dr Fayemi in a press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode said the decision to choose Oyebanji as his successor was not taken out of sentiment, adding that he had every reason to support the Oyebanji administration to achieve its set goals, because the “(Oyebanji) governorship project was consciously determined, carefully researched and prayerfully endorsed”.

Commissioning the bus terminal, Governor Oyebanji said the project is a testimony to his administration’s commitment to the actualization of the socio-economic development of the state capital, especially the expansion of the city transportation infrastructure in response to its rapid urbanisation.

Oyebanji said commissioning the project which was initiated by Dr Fayemi is a justification of the continuity and shared prosperity agenda of his administration, having earlier commissioned the Traditional Council Chamber also initiated by the former governor.

READ ALSO:

He explained that the bus terminal would serve as an economic hub for inter- state transportation, with facilities such as good internal road, a well arranged parking lot, driver’s lounge, clinic, restaurant, ticketing bay and banking hall, among others.

While charging the road transport workers to make judicious use of the facility and embrace a very good maintenance culture, the Governor said the project is equipped to solve trackable management problem, improve transportation infrastructure, enhance passenger experience in the state capital and reduce indiscriminate parking of vehicles along the major roads within the state capital.

“Today’s event is another testimony of our commitment to the actualization to the socio economic development of our state especially the expansion of city transportation infrastructure to rapid urbanisation of the state capital.

Governor Oyebanji who hailed the visionary leadership of former Governor Fayemi, said the former Governor had continued to champion the interest of the state even out of office.

Stressing that he had an unalloyed loyalty to Dr Fayemi, Oyebanji said his administration is an offshoot of the immediate past administration, hence no need for comparison. Oyebanji, however said, he would like to surpass the record of achievements of the Fayemi administration in order to vindicate the former Governor that he made a right choice by backing him to succeed him in office.

The Governor said: “The commissioning is another justification for the continuity of vision to which we campaigned, for example you will recall that the foundation of this project was laid on October 27, 2021 by my boss and leader, Dr Kayode Fayemi. We thank God that we are here today with him physically present as a guest of honour to commission this project a few weeks after commissioning the traditional council chambers, another flagship project of the JKF 2.0 administration completed by our own administration.

“The project being commissioned here today will serve as a hub for inter-state transportation with such facilities as a good internal road, an organiser packing lot, driver’s lounge, clinic, banking hall, among others.

“I thank my leader and my boss, the former Governor Kayode Fayemi for laying a very solid foundation on which we are building upon. I keep telling people that I’ am an offshoot of your administration, this is one government and there is no reason for comparisons and the only thing I can do to make you happy, to convince the “Doubting Thomas” that you have chosen wisely is to surpass your achievement and with God on our side and with your support, I will make you proud.

“Those of you talking on whatsApp, please leave Fayemi and I alone because he is a father to me. Don’t waste your time because you cannot separate us. If you know me well, I don’t have a history of treachery. We plead with you to allow us to develop this state in the interest of all of you.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Chief Joseph Falope, and Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Chief Sunday Adeola, in their respective goodwill messages, commended Governor Oyebanji for the construction of the terminal and promised that Drivers would put it to judicious use.

They described the project as a welcome development, stressing that it would help increase the Internally Generated Revenue of the State and promote sanity in the transportation sector. They pledged their support for the administration, urging Governor Oyebanji to continue his good work in the state.

The Ewi of Ado- Ekiti, HRM Oba Rufus Adeyemi Adejugbe, who hailed the successful completion of the project, urged both Fayemi and Oyebanji to continue to work together in harmony for the benefit of the state, not minding what distractors and political jobbers are saying.

The Monarch said he was happy to see both the former governor and the incumbent arrive at the venue of the event in the same car. “This is what we want to see. I am happy to witness this. We want our political leaders and politicians to work together in unison for the overall development of the state. I urge our people to please allow them to continue their father-son relationship and not try to sow seeds of discord between them.”, Oba Adejugbe said.

Also present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Projects, Engr Biodun Otunola; members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and members of the transport unions in the State.