Man docked for claiming N1.6m in his custody disappeared by spiritual means

The Police in Ekiti Friday arraigned one accused, Adeosun Adeola, who allegedly claimed that N1.6 million kept in his custody by another man disappeared by spiritual means.

Thirty-two-year-old Adeola, a resident of Ureje Street in Ado-Ekiti, is standing trial on a two-count charge of breach of peace and illegal conversion of money.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in March at Ureje.

Apata said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by claiming that N1.6 million kept in his custody by one Adedeji Oluwaseun got missing in his bank account by spiritual means.

He said that the defendant fraudulently converted the sum to his own use, in contravention of Sections 181(d) and 295(2) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until October 23 for hearing.