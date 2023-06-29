Eid-el-Kabir: Customs Comptroller-General urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Ibrahim

Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi, has reiterated the need to embrace the life of service as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (SAW).

Adeniyi made this known in a statement by the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada in Abuja.

He said it was important to imbibe the values of sacrifice and duty, necessary to build the nation.

He further said the occasion was a pointer to the values of sacrifice, compassion and unity, which all must imbibe.

“I wish to advise that we come together, united as one to celebrate the spirit of Eid-el-Adha.

“We can do this by sharing the joyous moments with our loved ones and taking time to appreciate the blessings we have been granted.

For Customs officers, Adeniyi said it was time to reflect on the responsibility placed on them to serve as catalysts in Nigerian economic growth and development.

He said they ought to demonstrate compassion and generosity, not only towards their immediate family and friends but everyone in need.

The acting comptroller-general said he would take pragmatic steps that would ensure safety, security and economic stability of Nigeria.

He further said he would ensure better service delivery on behalf of his management team and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Customs Service.