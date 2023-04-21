Eid-el-Fitr: Jimoh Ibrahim, Jandor call for peace, love

The Senator-elect for Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul Azeez Adediran, Jandor have urged Muslims to continue to exhibit love and peace at all times, as they celebrate this year’s Eld-el Fitri.

Ibrahim made the call in in his Eid-el Fitri message issued by his Media Aide, Bola Olagbegi, in Okitipupa Friday.

According to the business mogul, Ramadan fast is a significant season of piety in which the faithful persistently seek Allah’s favour.

He added that it was also a period during which Muslim faithful lived a life of discipline and abstain from all wordly encumbrances that could distract them from focusing on Allah’s injunction.

The Senator-elect urged Muslims not to go back on all the lessons of Ramadan and all the good virtues they had learnt during the period.

According to him, Eid-el-Fitri offers another special opportunity for Nigerians to pray for the country, particularly as the nation is preparing to transit to another democratic governance.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty, will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy month also permeate all national endeavours and positively influence our attitudes toward our fellow men and women, irrespective of religion or origin.

“It should also promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation,” he said.

Ibrahim, who is the founder, University of Fortune, Igbotako in Ondo, then wished all the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Fitri, while praying to Allah to grant them many more years in good health to experience many Ramadan.

The Eid-el Fitri marks the end to the month-long Ramadan fast and the commencement of Shawaal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

Similarly, the PDP governorship candidate in the congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

Adediran, offered his felicitations in his Eid- el- Fitri goodwill message through Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organization Friday in Lagos.

He described the Ramadan fast which coincided with the Christian lent as a unique opportunity to have attracted the intervention of the Supreme Being.

He stated that the self-discipline created by the Ramadan fast encouraged showing compassion toward those who could not feed because of poverty.

According to him, the fast helps the appreciation of what it means to go without food for the whole day, thereby understanding the impact of hunger on millions of poor people in the state.

He, therefore, called on the people to keep hope alive as they celebrated.

The Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate also enjoined all well-meaning residents of the state to persevere and remain resolute in their aspirations to enjoy a breath of fresh air.

He urged them not to abandon the valuable lessons of the Ramadan fast rather, they should internalise its lessons.

He said they should anticipate a positive change in experience of governance in Lagos state.