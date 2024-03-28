Eguavoen off to Germany for FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma course

The second edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma, which seeks to become the “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders working in the game, will get underway on April 1, 2024 in Germany.

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Augustine Eguavoen, will be one of the 25 global participants.

The participants from member associations, confederations and FIFA will come together at the German Football Association’s national training centre for the first phase of the unique Level 6 qualification.

“The launch of the second edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma offers further evidence of our commitment to the sustained investment in education of technical leaders,” said Steven Martens, FIFA Director of Global Football Development. “We believe that the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma will help each participant to optimise the management of football in their country – both on and off the pitch.

“The development of exceptional technical leaders will also assist us in delivering our long-term strategic aims of giving every talent a chance and growing the game at every level.”

The forthcoming edition of the 18-month-long FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma follows on from the successful first course, which was launched last May in Brazil.

“We’ve been delighted with how the first edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma, which comes to an end in December in Zurich, has gone,” commented Jamie Houchen, FIFA Head of Technical Leadership.

“Since the launch of the diploma, we’ve enjoyed some truly memorable educational experiences, which is testament to the commitment of both the participants and staff involved. We believe that the cultural experiences gained by the participants in Brazil and Japan – along with the upcoming visit to the Netherlands – will remain with them forever.”

The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma is the pinnacle of the FIFA Technical Leadership Education Pathway that includes the following:

. An introductory workshop for new technical leaders

. A leadership/knowledge exchange in partnership with the FIFA Talent Development Scheme

. A leadership workshop for technical leaders

. An online education pathway via the FIFA Training Centre.