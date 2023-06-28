Egbin Power records 1000MW generation peak, reveals why

Egbin Power Plc, Nigeria’s leading electricity generation company, has announced a record-breaking 1000MW power generation, a feat representing a new peak in a two-year record.

This development was made known by the Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, on Tuesday.

Bounour disclosed that the record-breaking result was made achievable through the support and cooperation of industry operators and stakeholders.

The GenCo’s CEO also commended the employees for their commitment towards delivering outstanding performance which has consistently enabled the company to make significant contribution to the power sector.

He said: “This remarkable achievement recorded on Sunday June 25, 2023, could not have been possible without the support of industry operators.

“It is a testament to the fact that collaboration is key to the progress in the power sector.

“At Egbin Power, we have a culture of excellence deeply entrenched in our operations, and we give priority to human capital development, while we pay high attention to quality maintenance of our facility, in addition to our best-in-class health, safety and environment practice.

“At Egbin Power, we will continue to deliver impactful results in the power sector knowing fully well that electricity is crucial in driving industrial development and socio-economic growth. We remain steadfast to our goal of empowering lives and livelihoods because we are committed to our stakeholders.”

Speaking further, Bonsour noted that the GenCo is committed to the goal of increasing the capacity of the plant and to consistently drive sustainability.

Last year, Egbin Power announced a plan for its Phase 2 investment expansion plan that is projected to add up to 1,750 megawatts into the national grid.

