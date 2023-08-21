Egbin Power commemorates World Humanitarian Day with donations to orphanages

As global attention turns towards acknowledging and addressing challenges confronting efforts to assist underserved people and communities, Egbin Power Plc has donated food items, provisions, and educational materials to orphanage homes in Ikorodu to commemorate World Humanitarian Day 2023.

This is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes as Employee Volunteers from the company paid visits to two orphanages – House of Chleo Orphanage at Ebute, Ikorodu, and Home of God’s Grace Orphanage at Itokin, Agbowa, Lagos, to present gifts to children in the Homes.

Head of Corporate Communications and Branding at Egbin Power Plc, Felix Ofulue, expressed the company’s commitment to bringing joy and value to the lives of underprivileged individuals. According to him, Egbin Power Plc cares deeply about making a positive impact both as an organization and as individuals.

He said: “As a responsible corporate organization, this is one of the ways we give back to communities around us, as our support towards humanitarian organizations. Our commitment to giving support and help to those in need is motivated by the conviction to empower lives, promote sustainability and build a better world. Therefore, at Egbin Power Plc, we deem it fit to support, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “

The elated children at the orphanages received the items with great joy while commending the Egbin Volunteers and the GenCo for showing love and support, especially at a time they needed it. The management of both orphanages also thanked Egbin Power Plc for taking the time to provide resources and support to the children, which has given them a sense of hope for the future.

Grace Bosede Boluwajoko, the founder of the Home of God’s Grace Orphanage, expressed her gratitude towards Egbin Power Plc and its employees for their kindness, concern, and affectionate gestures towards the children.

“These provisions came at the right time. You brought smiles to the faces of these children. We deeply appreciate what you have done,” she said.

Egbin Power Plc, Nigeria’s largest power generation company, prioritizes its CSR interventions through which the GenCo gives back to host communities, empowers lives and livelihood, and drives stakeholder engagement, environmental sustainability, health, and education development. The GenCo invests largely in human capital development while operating in compliance with the highest safety and regulatory standards.

This year, under the theme ‘No Matter What,’ the United Nations commends the dedication of people and organizations for their life-saving efforts all over the world.