Egbetokun: The game changer revolutionising NPF, by Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Destiny in one’s life will always be manifested with efforts, dedication and commitment. The attainment of higher positions in life is constantly tailored to many driving forces that could be inbuilt and reflections of personal endowments and zeal to succeed.

The case of the new Inspector-General of Police is not an exception and can never be.

The journey of Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun to his present position has been occasioned with ups and downs which must be experienced by one who must be great in life. A game changer, catalyst of change and adversement, thrive against all odds.

In the realm of law enforcement, true game changers emerge, transforming traditional approaches and paving the way for innovation and progress. One of such visionary leaders is the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. With an exceptional career spanning decades, his appointment as Acting IGP marks a turning point in Nigeria’s law enforcement landscape. This article delves into Egbetokun’s distinguished career, his appointment as Acting IGP, his dynamic vision for the police, and the objectives and strategies he employs as a game changer.

Kayode Egbetokun’s illustrious career is a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the revered University of Lagos; MSc in Engineering Analysis also from the University of Lagos, Certificate in Electronic Data Processing/Computer Programming from the same Institution, Masters in Business Administration from Lagos State University, PGD Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, and Ph.D Peace and Security Studies from Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Egbetokun’s journey in law enforcement has left an indelible mark. Throughout his career, he has exhibited a rare blend of competence, dedication, and strategic thinking.

Egbetokun’s career achievements are numerous and impactful. Notably, he has served in the following capacities before his prestigious appointment as the Acting 22nd indigenous Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: Chief Security Officer to Lagos State Governor; Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Police Command where he spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives aimed at curbing crime and fostering community engagement. Officer in Charge of Anti-Fraud Section, FCT Police Command, Abuja, Chief Superintendent of Police (Admin), Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, Area Commander, Osogbo, Osun State Police Command, Area Commander, Gusau, Zamfara State Police Command, Commandant, Police Training School, Ikeja, Lagos, Deputy Commandant, Police College Ikeja, Lagos, Commissioner of Police, SERVICOM, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commissioner of Police, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, Ilorin, Commissioner of Police, Medical Admin, Falomo, Lagos State, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, FCT, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

It is pertinent to note that Egbetokun has attended several professional courses both home and abroad including: Cadet Officers Course 16, 1990 at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano; Strategic Leadership and Effective Security/Safety Management Course at Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, Squadron Commander Course, PMF Training College, Gwoza, Borno State, Combat Operation Course, PMF Training College, Ila Orangun, Osun State, Advance Detective Course (ADC), Police Staff College, Jos, Intermediate Command Course (ICC), Police Staff College, Jos, Strategic Leadership & Command Course (SLCC), Squadron Commander/Combat Operations Course, PMF Training College (Desert Camp Gwoza, Forest Camp Ila), Global Conference on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats, Lyon France, among others.

Recognizing Egbetokun’s outstanding track record and transformative leadership qualities, he was appointed as the Acting Inspector-General of Police on June 19th, 2023 by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Force, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

His appointment was met with resounding approval breeze of hope and calmness in the policing environment, as he brings a fresh perspective and a determination to revolutionize the Nigeria Police Force.

Acting IGP Egbetekun’s mathematical expertise equips him to transform the Nigeria Police by applying analytical thinking and data-driven strategies. He envisions a Police Force that is professionally competent; service driven, rule of law compliant, and people friendly, a Police Force that will effectively support the agenda of government for economic recovery, growth, as well as social and political development of our dear country Nigeria. His vision embodies professionalism, efficiency, accountability and extends beyond traditional law enforcement practices, seeking to establish the police as a trusted ally of the Nigerian people.

Egbetokun aims to create an environment where the Police Force works hand-in-hand with communities, fostering mutual respect and collaboration, with a view to propelling the Police to attaining primacy in the internal security structure of Nigeria.

The Acting IGP’s leadership qualities as well as strategies in tackling complex security challenges have earned him widespread respect and admiration among his peers and the public’s alike. This piece seeks to highlight objectives and strategies for repositioning the Nigeria Police in the right direction being a crucial template for the general reforms we require in the Force

The first and significant policy to be placed on his priority list is restructuring policing methodologies. Egbetokun recognizes the need for a paradigm shift in policing methodologies. He advocates for intelligence-led policing, emphasizing proactive measures to prevent crime rather than a reactive approach. By leveraging technology, data analytics, and information sharing, Egbetokun aims to enhance the police force’s ability to anticipate and combat emerging threats effectively.

Furthermore, to achieve lasting change, Egbetokun places great emphasis on the empowerment of police officers. He believes in investing in their welfare, training, and professional development. By equipping officers with the necessary tools, knowledge, and skills, he aims to foster a culture of excellence and enhance their overall effectiveness in serving the public.

The police boss equally understands that building trust and establishing strong partnerships with the community are essential for effective law enforcement. He seeks to bridge the gap between the police and the public through community-oriented policing initiatives. By actively engaging with citizens, involving community leaders, and promoting dialogue. He aims to create an atmosphere of cooperation and shared responsibility in maintaining public safety.

Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun is undeniably a game changer, revolutionizing the Nigeria Police Force through visionary leadership and innovative strategies. With a focus on restructuring policing methodologies, empowering officers, fostering community partnerships, and promoting transparency. He is poised to create a Police Force that will not only address security challenges but also become a beacon of trust and reliability for the Nigerian people.

Adejobi is the Force Public Relations Officer