EFCC arrests 117 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 117 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.
The arrest was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale.
According to Oyewale, the suspects were arrested at Regional Hotel, Iyana-Ishasi, Lagos State in a sting operation.
He said this followed verified intelligence about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.
Items recovered from the suspects, at the point of arrest, included mobile phones, laptop computers and four cars.
They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, Oyewale added.