Edo LG Polls Tribunal receives petitions, set for sitting 

The Edo Local Government Elections Petitions Tribunal said it has received 18 petitions from the Labour Party and its candidates in the just-concluded polls.

The local government elections were held September 2.

The Tribunal Secretary, Emmanuel Uwagboe, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

According to him, hearing of the petitions will commence on Wednesday, November 15.

“The two tribunals, headed by Justice Terry Momodu and Justice Rachel Ogbevoen, were inaugurated in order to meet up with the time frame,” he said.

Uwagboe said that the petitions were filed within the 30-day period allowed by law, counting from the day the results were declared by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

He further said that the filing of petitions ended on October 1.

The petitioners were contending that there were no elections in the 18 Local government areas of the state.