Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State will chair the Peoples Democratic Party Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for the Edo State governorship scheduled for Tuesday.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Akobundu said the nomination of the party members and leaders to serve as members of the ward congresses electoral committee was approved by the PDP National Working Committee.

He said: “The mandate of the committee is to elect three Ad-Hoc delegates in the 192 wards of the state for the upcoming governorship election.

“The exercise is scheduled for Tuesday June 9 across the state.”

Other members of the committee are Governor Diri Douye of Bayelsa State, Mobolaji Lamuye, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as Secretary.