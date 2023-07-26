Ebonyi Chief Judge frees 11 inmates from Correctional Centre 

828 828

The Chief Judge of Ebonyi, Justice Elvis Ngene, has granted freedom to 11 inmates of the Afikpo Correctional Centre.

The freed inmates were those with minor offences who were released unconditionally by the chief judge.

While noting that 16 matters were treated, Ngene disclosed that 10 inmates were released on bail, one discharged, while five others were further remanded.

He said that priorities were given to those who have been in detention for years without trial, the juveniles and the sick, among others.

He urged the released inmates to be good citizens and desist from acts capable of attracting the long arm of the law.

One of the beneficiaries, Benjamin Okpara (26), said he was happy to be considered.

Okpara, who was accused of unlawful possession of firearms, pledged not to go back to crime.

He thanked God, the state government and judiciary for setting him free.

One of the lawyers, Christian Inyan, said he supported the release of the inmates because most of them did not commit the offences preferred against them.