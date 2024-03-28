Easter, Ramadan: MultiChoice opens Africa Magic Showcase to GOtv customers

Easter and Ramadan just got a lot more exciting for GOtv customers.

Beginning from April 1, 2024, Africa Magic Showcase will be available on GOtv for their cherished customers.

A statement on Thursday said this open window is part of MultiChoice Nigeria’s way of celebrating Easter and Ramadan with GOtv customers.

Announcing the open window, Executive Head, Marketing, MultiChoice West Africa, Tope Oshunkeye, said the Showcase window on GOtv promises an enriching entertainment experience for families and friends during the festivities.

Oshunkeye said: “This season represents a time of joy, celebration, and meaningful connections.

“As a leading provider of accessible family entertainment, we are enriching these celebrations by offering quality entertainment for our customers to enjoy and share memorable experiences with their loved ones.

“Starting April 1st, GOtv customers on the Supa+ package will gain access to Africa Magic Showcase, featuring Premium Africa Magic originals and the latest Nollywood releases. This exclusive window will remain open until April 30th.”

During the period, customers on the Supa+ package will have the opportunity to explore new Africa Magic series premiering in April such as: Sin, Dust and Glass House, among others.

To maximise the benefits of this special window, customers are encouraged to upgrade their GOtv package using the MyGOtv app or by dialling *288# to renew or upgrade their subscription.