Eagles hit Russia for Argentina

Members of the Super Eagles have arrived Krannodar, Russia ahead of the friendly tie against Argentina on Tuesday.
The Gernot Rohr side departed Constantine, Algeria after drawing one-all with the Desert Foxes in their final Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying group game on Friday.
Israeli-based most midfielder, John Ogu, broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute before the referee gifted the host a late penalty in the tie.
On arrival in Russia, @NGSuperEagles, the official national team Twitter handle, tweeted: “We have arrived safely in Krasnodar, Russia. Grateful for a smooth, enjoyable journey.”
Meanwhile, the Argentina captain Lionel Messi has pulled out of the friendly.
The forward has since returned to Barcelona ahead of the next week fixtures.
Members of the Super Eagles have arrived Krannodar, Russia ahead of the friendly tie against Argentina on Tuesday.