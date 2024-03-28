Eagles depart Marrakech, focused on World Cup qualifying games

The Super Eagles contingent to the friendly matches against Ghana and Mali in the Moroccan city of Marrakech has departed the Red City, with most of the players flying back to their bases in Europe.

Officials, including interim Head Coach Finidi George, technical and administrative staff, departed after the players.

They departed Casablanca aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight to Lagos on Wednesday night.

After grieving over the unexpected loss to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finalists, Mali, defender and on-field captain Kenneth Omeruo assured that the players are determined to give their all for maximum points when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in June.

Also Read:

Omeruo said: “We went into the match against Mali determined to win, just as we did against Ghana.

“In the end, they took their chances and we failed to take ours.

“That’s football.

“You just have to take the chances that come your way.

“June is only a few weeks away.

“We are focused on the matches against South Africa and Benin Republic.

“Many players in the group have not played at the World Cup before and they see this as the big opportunity to be there.

“We cannot afford to let ourselves and the nation down.”

Goals by El Bilal Toure and Kamouri Doumbia, one in each half, punched a hole in the Super Eagles’ confidence following Friday evening’s soul-lifting 2-1 defeat of arch-rivals Ghana at the same venue.

The Eagles failed to get a shot on goal on Tuesday night and certainly missed a poacher as they passed the ball around beautifully only to falter at the third half of the pitch.

Nigeria take on South Africa in Uyo and then confront Benin Republic away from home in the international window of June 3 to 11 in the Match Days 3 and 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.