DSS releases NLC President Ajaero

The Department of State Services has released the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The Eagle Online recalls that Ajaero was arrested in the early hours of Monday on his way to the United Kingdom.

He was going to the UK to attend a conference of the Trade Union Congress when he was picked up by operatives of the secret police at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

However, according to reports, Ajaero, who also has a case with the National Intelligence Agency, was released at about 11:10pm on Monday.

This came ahead of the midnight deadline given by labour for his release.

Post Views: 1