Erotic Monday Night: Sensual kiss with my party partner, by Tiwa Says

Kissing is one of my favourite things but I’ve noticed that in this part of the world, very few people enjoy it. To start with, very few people actually know how to kiss. I’ve had some bad experiences where it’s like the person is trying to suck out your internal organs.

A few where I almost drowned in the saliva being forced down my throat and when my lips got swollen from bites during a kiss. Let me not bore you. These days I don’t rush into the kissing game.

So this beautiful evening, I was at this party alone, but I decided to mingle. It was the after party of a friend’s wedding and I wanted to have fun. It wasn’t difficult to get entangled.

I met George on the dance floor and we stayed together the whole night. He wasn’t only a good dancer, he was also very funny. He had an air about him that made me comfortable with him. We talked, laughed and danced all night. We had taken some alcohol so there were no inhibitions. We were so good together, we won a dancing competition as a couple.. Cute. Right?

We took a stroll out of the hall to get some air because it was getting stuffy and a little bit uncomfortable in there. The sky was so clear, it seemed like I could touch it. We rested on a car and continued to gist.

George came close to me and I knew what he was about to do. He brought his face down to mine and kissed me fully on the lips. His lips were so soft and the kiss so sweet. I cannot lie.

I had not been kissed that well in a long while. I didn’t want it to end. I held his head and drew him closer. We both got lost in the kiss.

By the time we disentangled, I was dripping wet. Yes, the kiss was that good. And he had not even touched me. Of course, you know I wouldn’t let things go like that. I wanted more.

I put my hand between his legs and felt his erection. He was as hard as I expected. I smiled and stroked him.

I pulled him behind the vehicle. The parking lot was slightly dark. I put my hands on the car and turned my back to him. George pulled up my dress and squeezed my butt cheeks. Yes, I was pantless. He spread my legs and put his finger in my pussy, tickling my clitoris. When he felt my wetness on his fingers, he moaned and said: “Oh baby.”

I felt his dick slide into me as he held on to my waist. Slowly he went in and out, like he was savouring my pussy. He kept saying: “Oh my, oh my.” His thrusts were slow but sweet.

Just as we heard footsteps approaching, we both came together. Me scratching the car I was leaning on and him gripping my waist tightly. We adjusted ourselves and went back into the party. I later went to the convenience to freshen up. Of course we went home together after the party.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: [email protected].

Post Views: 2