Driver who stole boss’s car day he was employed nabbed in church during thanksgiving

A driver who stole the car of his employer the day he was employed has been arrested in church during thanksgiving for his newly acquired automobile.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Tuesday when he paraded him.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the suspect went to the church the following Sunday with the stolen car for dedication and thanksgiving before his arrest.

The spokesperson, however, blamed his employer for not carrying out due investigation before securing the services of the driver.

The image maker said another suspect, who claimed to be an automobile mechanic, was arrested for allegedly stealing and selling off cars given to him for repairs.

Also Read:

Hundeyin said that the buyer of the stolen cars from the mechanic was also arrested.

He said the mechanic claimed he told the buyer that he brought the cars from Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The spokesperson said all the suspects would be charged to court on the completion of investigation, adding that operatives were on the trail of other cars stolen for recovery.