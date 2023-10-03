Driver docked for allegedly stealing employer’s Hiace bus worth N20m

A 33- year -old driver, Nonso Christian was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s Toyota Hiace worth N20 million.

The police charged Christian, who resides at 32, Ikunna Street, Ikotun Egbe , Lagos with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that Christian committed the offence on August 10 at Ekeyson Motors Park, Ogba, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendant stole a Toyota Hiace bus N20 million after he took passengers to their destination in Enugu State.

He said that the complainant, Ekeyson Motors, reported the case to the police after all efforts made by him to get the defendant and his bus, failed.

The prosecutor said that with the help of some useful information the police gathered, the defendant was tracked down and arrested.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until October 23 for mention.