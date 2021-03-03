A 30-year-old driver, Peter Ikechukwu, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged threat to kill a hotel manager.

He was also docked for claiming to be the head of a secret cult.

Ikechukwu, also a resident of Gbagada area of Lagos State, is facing three counts of breach of peace, threatening violence and managing an unlawful society.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 17 at No. 45, Okuta Road, Bariga, Lagos State, at 9: 00 p.m.

He said that the defendant had gone to a hotel to drink and had been asked to leave because he refused to pay the complete bill for his drinks.

He said that the hotel manager instructed the security guard not to let the defendant return into the hotel but the defendant began to create a scene and threatened the manager.

Nurudeen said that the defendant claimed to be the head of a branch of `Eiye’ Confraternity and threatened to mobilise his gang members to kill the manager.

The prosecutor also told the court that the defendant told the manager that he knew where he with his family was living.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also alleged that he was going to ask his cult members to shoot them all dead at night.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 168 (d) (2), 56 (1) (2) and 41 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 41 prescribed seven years’ imprisonment for managing an unlawful society while Section 56 (2) carries three years for threatening violence.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He directed that the sureties must be verified that they are residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

Nwaka added that the court must verify that the sureties are gainfully employed and produce evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until April 12 for mention.