Semi Ajayi admits confidence in the Albion dressing room is sky-high but says his teammates know they must stave off complacency.

The Baggies recorded a 5-1 triumph over Swansea City at The Hawthorns to extend their winning run to six games – their longest streak of victories in more than 15 years.

And Ajayi, who joined the Club from Rotherham in the summer, hopes Albion can stay in fine form for as long as possible.

“It’s definitely one of our best performances of the season,” he said. “We were very clinical, we controlled the game for the majority of it and we defended well apart from one sloppy set-piece so we can be pretty pleased with our day’s work.

“It’s amazing when everything clicks, when the goals are flowing, when the passing is slick and the fans are right behind you, it’s really good. It is great for confidence, it’s what every footballer dreams of when they step on the pitch, so today was a very good day.

“It’s good for confidence and morale that we are still winning and picking up three points and going into every game confident that we can continue the run. As long as we keep working hard and doing the things the manager wants us to day, hopefully this run can continue for much, much longer.”

Ajayi sent the Baggies on their way with a 24th-minute header against the Swans but says his third goal of the season still leaves him behind schedule.

“I am always hungry for more goals, if anything I am behind schedule,” he admitted.

“I was aiming for double figures. It is good to get one today and hopefully I can get many more.

“I think it was just instinctive. Me and Barts try to separate where we go, we don’t like to attack the same areas. We ended up being in two different areas, the first one fell to him and luckily he found me with the header and I managed to put it away but it was more instinct, I wouldn’t say we planned to do that.”