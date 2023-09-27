DPP exonerates Apostle, ASP, Inspector of murder allegation

Juliana Francis

The Deputy Superintendent of Police made the position of the DPP known in a statement he issued to the media.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, said the Directorate of Public Prosecution has exonerated Apostle Michael Akpor, Inspector Ignatius Aghazie and Assistant Superintendent of Police Mesoro Victor of murder.

In the statement on Tuesday, Edafe said the Command was aware of a misleading narrative posted on Pararan Mock News about the death of two young men: Charles Okpako and Ejiro Ekeipovwe, allegedly murdered on July 12, 2023 by yet-to-be-identified security operatives at Ogbolokposu community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

He added: “It is germane to expound that the Delta State Police Command does not want to enter into any form of social media debate with the said Pararan but for the avoidance of doubt and for members of the public not to be misled by his false narratives, the Command wishes to state that On 14/07/2022 at about 2:PM, one Rhoda Ese Okpako and Erhiga Omavovwe Andrew reported a case of murder against Apostle Michael Akpor and his police escort alleging that the Policemen on escort duty with the Apostle shot at a tricycle killing the duo of Charles Okpako and Ejiro Ekeipovwe.”

According to Edafe, the case was transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the tricycle rider stated that he was shot by policemen on escort duty, but did not see their faces.

The image manager added: “The eye witness Festus Ebereri stated that he was there and could identify the vehicle the apostle used on the same date if seen, but could not identify the said vehicle during the identification parade of the Apostle’s vehicle when placed alongside four other similar vehicles while the police officer whom he alleged to have pulled the trigger was clearly on another assignment on the day of the incident, so he was neither in Ogbolokoso nor with the Apostle at the time of the incidence

“The Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage confirmed that Apostle Michael Akpor came out of his vehicle to the church premises at about 12:PM, and entered the vehicle to leave the church premises at about 9:PM.

“Upon completion of the investigation, a duplicate case file was submitted to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for relevant advice. It is pertinent to note that the DPP, having done a painstaking review of the casefile submitted, categorically states that there is no ‘prima facie’ case of the offence of murder against Apostle Michael Akpor, Insp Ignatius Aghazie, And Asp Mesoro Victor.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP. Wale Abass extends his condolences to their families, assures that the command is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the death, and further promises to unveil the identities of the suspected uniform security officers involved in the heinous act.”

Edafe further said that the CP advised the public against engaging in cyberstalking as it was a clear violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015.

He therefore warned any person or group of persons, especially media personalities, bloggers and social media influencers, who were in the constant attitude of stalking fellow citizens over the internet that they should desist from such acts or else they would be promptly arrested and prosecuted accordingly.