Chief Medical Director beats wife to pulp, lands in hospital + Photo

The Chief Medical Director of Ekiti State Specialist Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti, Dr. Olaolu Abidemi Olubiyi, has reportedly beaten his wife, Dr. Adenike Olubiyi, to a pulp during a disagreement at their residence on St. David Hospital Compound Ifaki-Ekiti on September 14, 2023.

It was gathered that trouble started when the wife was alleged to have refused to take care of his pregnant mistress, which infuriated the Consultant Family Physician.

A relative of the wife revealed that the CMD instructed his wife to take care of one of his staff that he impregnated.

However, all hell broke loose when the wife turned down the order.

It was also gathered that the CMD threatened to kill her in the process and allegedly grabbed her neck and attempted to strangle her at their residence.

The wife, a lecturer at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, reportedly sustained serious injuries on her neck and was admitted into the accident and emergency unit of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

The victim’s family has however called on relevant authorities to come to their daughter’s aid.

However, the CMD, refused to speak to the press when contacted, but was said to have claimed that his wife was pretending despite being attended to at the hospital.

Vanguard.