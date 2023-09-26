YABATECH creates diversity and inclusion department in line with FG policy

In line with the federal government policy on diversity and inclusion, the administration of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) established the Department of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) to reinforce the college commitment in creating a vibrant and inclusive campus that values diversity and promotes equity for all.

The Rector of the institution, Dr Ibraheem Abdul disclosed at a forum of college management that the aim of ODI is to recognize the importance of diversity and inclusion in fostering a thriving and harmonious educational community, and to enhance the campus environment and promote equal opportunities for all and sundry.

He said it will serve as a hub for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives on campus, by addressing systemic barriers, fostering cultural understanding, and embracing differences, to create an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for all students, faculty, and staff.

This initiative, according to him, will align with YABATECH’s commitment to academic excellence, social responsibility, and holistic development.

In his words, “The primary objectives of ODI in the institution are as follows: to promote inclusive practices by develop and implement strategies that foster an inclusive and respectful campus environment, ensuring that all members of the community feel valued and supported.

To raise awareness through organizing workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns to educate the campus community about the importance of diversity and the detrimental effects of bias and discrimination”.

Engr Abdul added that it is to support under-represented groups via providing resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to support under-represented and marginalized groups, helping them to succeed academically and professionally.

Embracing cultural exchange and understanding by facilitating cultural exchange programs, dialogues, and events that encourage cross-cultural interactions and foster a sense of unity within diversity, he said are advantageous to the college and its stakeholders.

It would also implement Policy Advocacy through collaboration with college administration to review and develop policies that promote diversity and ensure equal opportunities for all members of the community, he averred.

The Rector declared that ODI will undertake activities and initiatives that comprises of conduct workshops and training sessions on topics such as unconscious bias, cultural sensitivity, and creating an inclusive classroom environment.

“Conduct workshops and training sessions on topics such as unconscious bias, cultural sensitivity, and creating an inclusive classroom environment. Organize guest speaker events featuring experts in the field of diversity and inclusion to share insights and experiences. Host cultural celebrations, heritage months, and events that showcase the richness of different cultures and traditions. Establish mentorship programs that connect students with mentors from diverse backgrounds to provide guidance and support. Create a resource center with books, articles, and online materials related to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Abdul justified.

He pledged that ODI will collaborate with student organizations, academic departments, administrative units, and external partners to maximize the impact of its initiatives and create a comprehensive approach to diversity and inclusion.

He then submitted that the expected outcomes of the creation of ODI are to Increase awareness and understanding of diversity and inclusion among the campus community, enhanced support and success for under-represented students and staff, a more inclusive campus culture that values and respects all individuals with improved policies and practices that promote equal opportunities and fairness.