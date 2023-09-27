GOCOP set for luncheon with media managers, advertisers

As part of the 7th Annual General Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, the body of professional journalists with years of experience in journalism will host media managers in both private and public sectors to a business luncheon on October 4 at the Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton), Abuja by 12 noon.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Remmy Nweke, on Tuesday.

According to Nweke, the luncheon is specifically to provide a relaxed atmosphere for networking and active engagement between members of GOCOP and the media managers of corporate organisations, states governments, federal government, ministries, departments and agencies as well as advertisers.

He said: “All image and perception managers including chief press secretaries, commissioners for information, corporate communications employees of parastatals, ministries, agencies, financial institutions, manufacturing and service sectors; advertising and public relations practitioners are expected at the event.”

In addition, hee said the luncheon highlights the sincerity and commitment of GOCOP to partner with major actors in the public and private sectors as well as international agencies.

Activities, he said, have been lined up for a successful hosting of this year’s GOCOP AGF, with the theme: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability.”

Prominent stakeholders in the polity, civil society organisations, security, judiciary and media among others have confirmed participation.

The 7th annual conference, Nweke also said, is slated for October 5 and is to be chaired by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, while Prof. Uche Uwaleke has been confirmed as the keynoter for this year.

He said seasoned panellists for this year are the Secretary-General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Yakubu A. Ochefu; Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hajia Hadiza Bala-Usman; and Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Assets Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu.

Past Speakers at the Conference include: Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, who delivered the 2019 lecture on: “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

In 2021, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, keynoted the Conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Mustapha spoke on: “Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, delivered the address, titled: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism in doing their jobs and its membership is a constellation of editors and senior journalists, who, having distinguished themselves in their various stations in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing, which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

Currently, the Guild has over 90 corporate publishers as members.