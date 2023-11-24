Don commends students who bag first class, qualify as Chartered Accountants 

Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, has commended four graduating students of the University for bagging first-class degrees in Accounting and qualifying as Chartered Accountants.

Adebayo gave the commendation in Oyo on Friday at a news conference.

The Conference is to herald the 15th convocation ceremonies of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, who gave the names of the students as: Alaba Akinosun, Iberedem Ikwo, Peter Oluwalana and Olatundun Afolabi, commended them for their exemplary performance.

He said that the students started their ICAN programme as undergraduates and received lectures on campus.

“They achieved a double success of being Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) graduates of Accounting and becoming certified accountants,” he said.

Adebayo also noted that the 15th convocation ceremonies would have three eminent Nigerians receiving honorary doctoral degrees.

He identified the awardees as: Sir Gbolahan Folayan; Kate Isa, Founder of Katchey Company Limited and Dr Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc.

READ ALSO:

World Toilet Day: CSOs urge Bauchi government, others to prioritise WASH services

WAEC accredits private exam centre for Praxis Catholic eSchool

Bereaved father, whose son’s intestines went missing after surgery, demands fresh autopsy

The Vice-Chancellor said that the convocation events, which would kick off on November 27 and end on Nov. 30, would feature alumni lecture and reunion, convocation lecture and inauguration of projects.

According to him, ACU will award various degrees to 974 undergraduates and 594 postgraduate students at the event.

“In the undergraduate category, 36 persons will bag First Class Honours; 430 are in the Second Class Honours (Upper division); while 408 and 100 are in the Second Class Honours (Lower) and Third Class categories respectively.

“The 594 graduands in the postgraduate category consist of 71 persons for postgraduate diploma and 523 individuals for Master’s degree awards in various disciplines.

“Thirty successful persons will be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in various disciplines,” Adebayo said.

He reiterated the commitment of the institution to excellence, as attested to by the Times Higher Education (UK) recent ranking.

Adebayo said that the institution had been rated as the 51st best University in Sub-saharan Africa and 15th best University in Nigeria.

“We are fast moving to scale up our ratings,” the Vice-Chancellor restated.

According to him, some of the projects to be inaugurated include: the ACU seed company, geared toward solving the problem of quality seeds for farmers, laboratories and animal house, among others.

The Conference was attended by principal officers of the institution and some staff members.