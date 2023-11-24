Bereaved father, whose son’s intestines went missing after surgery, demands fresh autopsy

A father has asked a coroner handling the inquisition into the death of his12-year-old son to order a second autopsy into the death of the child.

Recall that the boy, Master Adebola Akin-Bright died on September 9 following a corrective surgery conducted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

His mother, Deborah Abiodun, had via a viral video on social media raised alarm on the development and called for help from Nigerians.

Adebola’s intestines were reported to have gone missing, leading to an earlier autopsy and a coroner’s inquest.

The inquest is presided over by a Chief Magistrate, Bola Folarin-Williams, the District Coroner.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), counsel for the bereaved father submitted an application on Friday at the court, requesting that a second autopsy be conducted by an independent pathologist.

He submitted that the deceased’s father was not satisfied with the first autopsy conducted as he was not present and had no knowledge of when it was carried out.

Adegboruwa appealed to the coroner to grant the order for the second autopsy and said a letter had been written to the Nigeria Medical Association in respect of the autopsy.

He also pleaded that the Lagos State Government should offset the autopsy and mortuary fees on the deceased as both parents are Lagos State indigenes.

Responding, Akin George, counsel for Lagos State Government argued that the state government should not be compelled to pay for the second autopsy.

He submitted that the State government had continued to pay the mortuary fees and also paid for the first autopsy.

After hearing the submissions, the coroner ordered an immediate and independent autopsy on the deceased to enable its interment.

He adjourned further hearing to December 15.