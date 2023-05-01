Dogo: Officiating ruined Kwara United’s game against Plateau United

Kabir Dogo, the Head Coach of Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin, on Sunday lamented the officiating of his team’s game against Plateau United.

The game was a Group A Match Day 16 fixture in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League played at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure.

The game ended 1-1 with Issa Gata putting the hosts ahead in the 22nd minute before the Jos-based Plateau United equalised in the 57th minute.

Dogo, during a post-match interview, was however unhappy with the outcome and said the Nigerian League would not grow if the level of officiating did not improve.

The coach, while asking for the quality of the match’s officiating should be looked into, contended that the referee spoiled his game plan.

He said: “So far so good, it was a very nice game for my side, but also just unfortunate that we need to ask the authorities of Nigerian football the question: ‘Where are we going?’

“Let us ask ourselves questions.

“Anybody that watched this game today will know that the referee had a hidden agenda.

“This is not the best for Nigerian football.

“This is the worst refereeing I have ever seen.

“If somebody is from Lagos and was saying traffic hold-up held him up for three days, then he has a hidden agenda if he is just arriving.

“But for me, it was a good game for my side.”

Dogo said the referee’s poor performance seriously affected his team’s game plan.

On his part, Plateau United’s head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, said it was a good point earned by his side.

He added that it would further help his side push for a top three qualification from the group.

Ilechukwu said his side’s plan was to pick the maximum three points, but this did not work for them.

NAN reports that Kwara United are currently eighth on the Group A log of the NPFL after earning 13 points from 16 matches.

Plateau United are fourth with 26 points from 16 matches.