A Medical Doctor, Chugbo Emeka, has died of from the Coronavirus Disease in Lagos.

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University, Prof. Chris Bode, confirmed the death of the Doctor.

The Doctor, who once worked with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, was reported to have died at the hospital’s isolation ward after contracting the virus from a patient he had been managing in his private hospital.

Emeka becomes the first health worker in Nigeria to die from COVID-19.

Bode said Emeka was brought into the facility late on Monday after showing severe symptoms.