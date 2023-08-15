Delta Police kill four suspected robbers, arrest four others, recover guns, Indian hemp

Juliana Francis

The Delta State Police Command has killed four suspected armed robbers, arrested four other suspects and recovered from them guns and substances believed to be Indian hemp.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, said that the events were covered in various incidents in the state.

He said that the other four suspects were killed during a bloody encounter with policemen. He explained that the men, who were in a tricycle, refused to stop after being flagged, instead, they jumped out and scampered in different directions, forcing police operatives to chase after them.

According to him, in the first instance, Police operatives from Ibusa Police Division on the 13th of August, at about 1:PM, acting on credible intelligence received on some suspects involved in criminal activities in Ibusa Oshimili North Local Government Area, trailed and arrested 27 years old Musa Saliu at Ibusa by-pass.

Edafe said: “When a search warrant was executed at his premises, one locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that one Zulka Muhammed, 29, residing in the Ibusa community is a member of the gang. The suspect led the operatives to Umudafe in Ibusa where the said Zulka was arrested. The suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

Similarly on the 12th of August, at about 6:PM, Policemen from Delta State Police Command acting on actionable intelligence gathered on a notorious black spot in Otu Jeremi in Ughelli South LGA that majorly deals in sales and distribution of illicit drugs, and weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp.

“On the strength of the information, detectives of the CP monitoring unit stormed the black spot where two suspects namely Matthew, 32, and Sampson Mashama, 37, both from Otu-Jeremi were arrested, and several packs and wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.”

Speaking further about the four suspected robbers killed, Edafe said: “On 14th August, at about 9:19 PM, operatives of Ebrumede Police Station while on visibility patrol along Ogbolokposo area in Ebrumede, sighted a tricycle with four male occupants headed towards their direction.

“The operatives in their usual way flagged down the tricycle only for the occupants to jump down and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Policemen.

“The police, while chasing them, engaged them in a shootout during which three of them were fatally wounded and one AK-47 rifle was recovered.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty. The investigation is ongoing.”