Delta Governor-elect Inaugurates transition committee

Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has inaugurated the Transition Committee that will enable the next government to hit the ground running.
Inaugurating the committee on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at the Unity Hall, Old Government House, Asaba, the Governor-elect said that the formal inauguration of the Transition Committee heralded the journey to the commencement of a new administration come May 29, 2023 and expressed his profound gratitude to the good people of Delta State for their vote of faith and confidence in him and the Peoples Democratic Party.
“It is incumbent on us to reciprocate this mandate by midwifing a smooth transition process that will enable the next government to hit the ground running. Naturally, the expectations of the people are high given the overwhelming support that we received, winning in 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas. For emphasis, this is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes. Clearly, our people believe in our M. O.R.E agenda, which is designed to advance the state in all aspects of infrastructural and human capital development, as well as economic wellbeing”, he said.
According to the Governor-elect, the men and women appointed into the Transition Committee possess the requisite knowledge, wisdom, capacity, and experience, essential for the assignment, saying that; “They have been part of this journey, and understand that the incoming administration needs to start on a sure footing. Their task is to put in place the necessary structures and means that will enable the incoming administration to effectively implement its policies and programmes from day one”.
Oborevwori said that arising from interactions with the people of the state during electioneering, and building on the solid foundations that have been laid by the current administration, it was necessary a transition process is put in place that will provide strategic direction for the next administration.
The Committee, he stated, is to submit presentations in the following thematic areas:
GENERAL ADMINISTRATION AND STRATEGY
FISCAL POLICY AND PUBLIC FINANCE
INFRASTRUCTURE AND UTILITIES
HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT & CREATIVE INDUSTRY
ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND JOB CREATION
PEACE AND SECURITY
MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS
AGRICULTURE AND INDUSTRIES
ENVIRONMENT, WATER RESOURCES, AND HUMAN SETTLEMENTS
ENERGY, OIL, AND GAS
“Suffice it to say that the Committee is expected to set short, medium and long terms targets for the administration and accommodate any other critical sector that may have been left out as it relates to the M.O.R.E agenda”, the Governor-elect said.
He expressed appreciation to the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his wisdom and counsel and for always pointing “us in the right direction”, describing him as a man with exceptional leadership qualities.
“To the Committee, I expect you to complete and submit your work within the next 21 days. I eagerly look forward to your recommendations for the successful take-off of the next administration. With God’s grace and enablement, we shall do MORE to ADVANCE Delta State”, he stated.
The Governor-Elect thereafter inaugurated the Transition Committee as follows:
PROF. EMMANUEL NWANZE – CHAIRMAN
DR. KINGSLEY EMU – MEMBER
DR. BARRY GBE – MEMBER
CHIEF SUNDAY ONORIODE – MEMBER
CHIEF TILIJE FIDELIS – MEMBER
MR. IFEANYI EGWUNYENGA – MEMBER
MR. JOHNBUL EDEMA – MEMBER
HON. SAMUEL MARIERE – MEMBER
DR. KINGSLEY ASHIBUOGU – MEMBER
ENGR GOODNEWS AGBI – MEMBER
MR. ABEL ESIEVO – MEMBER
MR. DARLINGTON IJEH – MEMBER
PRINCE KELLY PENAWOU – MEMBER
MRS. CORDELIA ANYANGU – MEMBER
HON. JOAN ADANIOMA – MEMBER
HON. PALLY EGHOVIE – MEMBER
HON. SHOLA DAIBO – MEMBER
MRS. GEORGINA EVAH – MEMBER
MRS. CHRISTABEL OBIUWEVBI – MEMBER
PHILOMENA EDEDEY – MEMBER
MRS. SHIMITTE BELLO – MEMBER
DR. MRS. EVELYN ALUTA – MEMBER
MRS. ROSELINE AMIOKU – MEMBER
HON. JOHN NANI – MEMBER
MR. MOFE PIRAH – MEMBER
BARR. GEORGE OROGUN – MEMBER
MR. IKECHUKWU MADUEMEZUE, ESQ. – MEMBER
MR. OVIE EMUAKPOR – MEMBER
HON. GODKNOWS ANGELE – MEMBER
HON. PEREZ OMUON – MEMBER
MR. EZEKIEL OKOH – MEMBER
MR. GODSPOWER ENERHO – MEMBER
MR. ISAAC WEYINMI AGBATEYINIRO – MEMBER
MR. DONALD PETERSON – MEMBER
MR. EUGENE UZUM – MEMBER
MR. ISIOMA OKONTA – MEMBER
MR. ODINIGWE DANIEL ODIGIE – MEMBER
MR. EMMANUEL EYAKAGBA – MEMBER
HON. ONORIODE AGOFURE – MEMBER
MR. AUGUSTINE OGEDEGBE – MEMBER
RT. HON. (BARR.) BASIL GANAGANA – MEMBER
HON. JOHNSON ERIJO – MEMBER
CHIEF ALLISON OGIDIGBEN – MEMBER
CHIEF FAVOUR IZOUKUMOR – MEMBER
OLORI ATUWATSE III – MEMBER
MISS ORODE UDUAGHAN – MEMBER
REV. JUSTIN C. OKOROJI – MEMBER
ERARAWEWHO JUNIOR UYERO – MEMBER
OKODOZOR UKUBOKEYE – MEMBER
CHRISTIAN ONOGBA – MEMBER
MR. KENNEDY UZOKA – MEMBER
AUSTINE AYEMIDEJOR – MEMBER
JOHN MUTU – MEMBER
PROF. IKOMI ROBERT – MEMBER
HON. PASCAL ADIGWE – MEMBER
RT. HON. EMMANUEL OKORO – MEMBER
JOHN ASHIMA – MEMBER
APOSTLE DR. OKONYE CYRIL IFECHUKWUDE – MEMBER
REV. GIDEON OGHENERUEMU OYIBO – MEMBER
HON. SOLOMON IGHRAKPATA – MEMBER
HON. (CHIEF) FERGUSON ONWO – MEMBER
HON. ENGR. EMEKA NWAOBI, FNSE – MEMBER
BARR. MRS. LYNA ALIYA OCHOLOR – MEMBER
COMR. GOODLUCK OFOBRUKU – MEMBER
COMR. OSANAKPA AUGUSTINE – MEMBER
AMB. CAROLINE OROBOSA USIKPEDO – MEMBER
SONNY EKEDAYE – MEMBER
BARR. CHRIS IFEANYI OSAKWE – MEMBER
BARR. POSSIBLE SOLOMON AJEDE – MEMBER
EFE TOBOR JOSIAH – MEMBER
EZE HENRY EKENE – MEMBER
EMEKA UMERAH BIDOKWU – MEMBER
PROF. FESTUS ARUNAYE – MEMBER
BARR. STELLA ANETOR – MEMBER
HON. PRINCESS PAT. AJUDUA (Ph.D.) – MEMBER
HON. ANTHONY ELEKEOKWURI – MEMBER
RT. HON. FESTUS AGAS – MEMBER
DR. AKPOVETA ISAAC – MEMBER
HON. EMMANUEL IGHOMENA – MEMBER
HON. BEN IGBAKPA – MEMBER
MIDENO BAYAGBON – MEMBER
BARR. ANDREW ORUGBO – MEMBER
SEN. EMMANUEL AGUARIAVWODO – MEMBER
REV. FR. CHRISTOPHER EKABOR – MEMBER
BARR. VAL ARENYEKA – MEMBER
DR. MICHAEL IFEANYI OSUOZA – MEMBER
CHIEF OWIN ERIRHOMURU – MEMBER
PROF. HOPE EGHAGHA – SECRETARY
Responding, the Chairman of the Transition Committee, Prof Emmanuel Nwanze promised that they will carry out the assignment diligently, saying that “You have chosen wisely”.