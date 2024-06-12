Trending
Entertainment

Davido announces wedding date with Chioma + Video

Ganiyu MubarakBy Updated:No Comments

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced a wedding date with his partner, Chioma Rowland.

The Osun State born singer confirmed this in a video in which he was seen with Pastor Tobi Adeboyega on Tuesday. 

Also Read:

Davido said the traditional wedding is scheduled to take place in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

He said: “Guys, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th for my wedding.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts