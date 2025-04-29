Governor orders crackdown on cult activities 

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Tuesday ordered a crackdown on cult-related violence and killing in the state.

About five people were reportedly killed between Friday and Sunday in Benin, the state capital over renewed clashes between rival cult groups.

Reacting in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Bugie Okhuemoi, the governor noted that there will be no sacred cow in the crackdown.

The statement read, “The Edo State Government is deeply concerned about the resurgence of cult-related violence in some parts of the state.

“It is important to recall that following earlier disturbances last year, Governor Okpebholo, among several proactive steps taken, convened personally and through his agents, a series of critical meetings with the known leaders of groups suspected to be involved in these criminal activities.

“At those meetings, firm agreements were reached; they were to rein in their members and take full responsibility for their conduct.

“The Governor made it abundantly clear that the State would no longer tolerate the senseless killing of our youth and the destabilisation of our communities.”

It further noted that it is regrettable that recent developments indicate that some individuals and groups have chosen to defy that understanding.

The statement added, “Governor Okpebholo has directed security agencies to move in decisively.

“Those who have tested the will of the state will face the full weight of the Edo State Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Law. There will be no sacred cows.

“This administration remains unshaken in its commitment to rid Edo State of cultism, criminality, and all threats to peace and order.

“We urge all law-abiding residents to remain calm and continue with their daily activities.

“The security agencies are fully mobilised and working around the clock to restore and maintain peace.

“The Okpebholo administration is determined to build a safe, stable, and prosperous Edo State — and no amount of intimidation or criminal defiance will stand in the way of that goal.”

Post Views: 28