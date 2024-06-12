Four banks, others fined N400m for data breach

The Federal Government has fined four banks and other institutions N400 million for data breach.

The National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Vincent Olatunji, made this known on Tuesday.

Olatunji revealed this during an interactive session with journalists to mark the first anniversary of the signing into law of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission Act by President Bola Tinubu on June 12, 2023.

He said: “As of this time last year, we were so unsure if the President would assent to the bill.

“What if the President didn’t sign it?

“What would have happened?

“The bill was passed by the ninth Assembly.

“And usually, when a new government comes in, they want to jettison all that the former government did before it got there.

“More importantly, it was a new government.

“I was apprehensive.

“Everyone was worried, but I kept faith in God even though I was not sure too and on the 12th of June last year, the President signed it.”

Olatunji said the signing into law of the Act, Nigeria’s data ecosystem has surpassed a value of N10 billion, adding: “Cumulatively, we have had over 1,000 reports of data breaches between when we started and now.

“The figure is low because of the low level of awareness among Nigerians.

“Out of the 1,000 cases, about 400 of them are digital revenue companies that we call loan sharks, but the main ones we have conducted investigations in the education sector, financial institutions, real estate, insurance, consulting, and schools and as of today, we have finalised four major investigations and some have paid their remediation fees.

“In the law, we can fine companies depending on the nature of the breach, impact on the subject and level of cooperation and we got N400 million from remediation fees.”