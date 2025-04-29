King Sunny Ade breaks silence after claims of being kidnapped or missing

Prominent Nigerian musician, Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), has dismissed widespread speculations about his safety and whereabouts, declaring on Tuesday that he was neither missing nor kidnapped.

The Juju maestro made this known in a live video shared by one of his wives, Mrs. Bose Olubo-Adegeye, following a social media storm ignited by his daughter, Damilola Adeniyi-Adegeye.

The Eagle Online had reported that Damilola raised the alarm that her father had been isolated from his family.

A senior journalist with THISDAY Newspaper, Olawale Olaleye, also confirmed this in a post he shared on Facebook while searching for KSA.

Damilola Esther Adeniyi Adegeye had on social media accused some persons of keeping her father away from the family.

She said those involved are managing her father’s business and in some instances are taking playing appointments they knew he could not keep.

She said such promised appearances were accepted by two persons she did not fully name without the consent of King Sunny Ade.

She thus implored the police to step in so as to unravel the true situation of things with her father.

However, speaking in the video on Tuesday, King Sunny Ade reassured fans that he was hale, hearty, and actively performing live music at events.

He specifically mentioned performing at a show in Lekki, Lagos, over the weekend and noted that he was on his way to another performance.

“Nobody kidnapped me. I pray, as I don’t want anybody to kidnap me. I believe that the whole world is in love with me.

“This is me, King Sunny Ade. I have to thank God and you, my fans, for the concern. I have been doing my shows. I was at a show last Saturday at Lekki, Lagos.

“I am on my way to have a show, and I am coming back again to play in Lagos, as well. So, I have nothing to say other than to thank God and to thank you,” KSA said.

The singer also appreciated Nigerians and fans worldwide for their concern, noting that the confusion might have stemmed from some of his children not seeing him recently.

“I know my children are in love with me, and they want to see me. I didn’t go anywhere. This is me. I thank the children, too, for their concern as well.

“By God’s grace, enjoyment continues. I am still in music. Music is my life; it is my business, and I will continue to do it. I thank the whole world for loving me as usual,” he added.

