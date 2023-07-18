Dangerous heatwave unabates, ravages in Europe

828 828

As the dangerous ravages in Europe, the Italian island of Sardinia is expected to witness a high temperature of 46C (114.8F) Tuesday afternoon.

There are also warnings of extreme heat which could continue for a further 10 days in parts of Italy

Spain has faced consecutive heatwaves, with temperatures yesterday reaching 44C (111.2F) in the south of the country

Over 100 firefighters are trying to bring Swiss forest fires under control

Meanwhile, in the US, at midnight last (Monday) night, the temperature at a weather station in Death Valley, California was still 49C (120.2F)

Worried by the situation, the World Meteorological Organization has declared that the extreme weather patterns highlight the need for more climate action.