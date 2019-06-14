The Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Prof. Sani Mashi, has been re-elected as member of the Executive Council of the World Meteorological Organisation for another term of four years.

A statement by NiMet’s General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit, Muntari Ibrahim, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

Ibrahim said Mashi, who is Nigeria’s representative to WMO, was re-elected at the ongoing 18th session of the World Meteorological Congress (Cg-18) in Geneva.

He said the re-election of Mashi was in recognition of the tremendous contributions of Nigeria through NiMet to the development of meteorology in the West African Sub-region and the continent.

According to him, the agency is providing technical assistance and capacity building programmes for other African countries like the Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Malawi.

Ibrahim said: “NiMet is also amongst the fewest meteorological agencies in Africa to have been awarded with the International Standard Organisation’s 9001-2015 certification on quality management system.

“Nigeria’s membership of the Executive Council will, among other benefits, strengthen multi-lateral and bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and other countries on weather, climate, water, environment and sustainable development issues.”

WMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, dedicated to international cooperation and coordination on the state and behaviour of the Earth’s atmosphere.