Dabiri-Erewa visits stranded Nigerian girls in Ghana; calls for war against human trafficking

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has condemned in strong terms, modern day slavery (human trafficking), following the intervention on 10 Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana for prostitution, under the guise of “sales girls. “

Dabiri-Erewa stated this when she visited Ghana to address the rescue of Nigerian girls trafficked to that country.

She commended the Chairman BOT of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Ghana, Chief Calistus Elozieuwa and his team.

Also present in Ghana were the representatives of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima, represented by the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, and the Commissioner for Women Affairs of Imo State, Nkechinyere Ugwu.

The Eze Igbo of Ghana, Chukwudi Ihenetu and Chief Calistus Elozieuewa, Chairman BOT, Ghana and the NIDO Team were also present. The team were received by the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Amb Adeoye Ifedayo.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the need for a permanent solution to eradicate human trafficking in Nigeria, adding, “We must declare a war against human traffickers”.

She urged parents to always question the whereabouts of their children when taken away by relatives or friends and encouraged collective efforts to ensure traffickers are named and arrested.

The NiDCOM boss further mentioned that the rescued girls would be handed over to NAPTIP, who will in turn hand them over to their various states for total counselling and rehabilitation.

Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Amb. Adeoye Ifedayo, commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) in Ghana, and stressed the need to do everything to put a stop to human traficking.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon Deputy Speaker Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu reiterated government’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of the rescued girls.

Also, the Plateau State Governor represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs also pledged to cater to the welfare and full rehabilitation of the stranded girls.

The delegation also met with the high echelon of the Ghanaian Police who pledged total cooperation in the war against human trafficking.

The entire team later met with the girls who were in high spirits and looked forward to returning home.

Recall that the news of the situation of the girls went viral after being intercepted by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Ghana, which promptly alerted NIDCOM, leading to the swift intervention.