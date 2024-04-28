Cyriel Dessers keeps Rangers title hope alive

Cyriel Dessers kept Rangers’ Scottish Premiership title challenge alive as he headed in a late winner to clinch a 2-1 victory against St Mirren.

Trailing Celtic by three points, Philippe Clement’s side knew only a win would do as they look to reclaim the trophy from their Old Firm rivals.

St Mirren’s James Bolton poked the ball into his own net to put the visitors ahead but Mikael Mandron sent a brilliant header in off the post to pull them level almost instantly.

Stephen Robinson’s side had their chances before Dessers rose to head home from James Tavernier’s cross in what could prove a pivotal goal in an exciting title battle.

The result pulled Rangers level with Celtic ahead of their game at Dundee later on Sunday, while St Mirren remain fifth as they chase a European place for next season.

Also Read:

St Mirren still have plenty to play for after securing another top-six finish and created the first chance of the game as Jack Butland pulled off a good save to deny Mandron in the first minute.

It was end-to-end and Mandron forced Butland into another save just minutes later before Zach Hemming was forced into action to deny Dessers.

Hemming reacted again to keep the game level as he kept out a Lundstram volley before denying James Tavernier’s long-range strike.

McMenaman fired over from close range and Rangers took advantage of that let-off by taking the lead just moments later when Bolton put the ball into his own net.

Mohamed Diomande headed Borna Barisic’s cross back across goal and Bolton got the last touch while Dessers closed in.

But St Mirren fought back and found themselves level soon after when a Mandron’s header hit the inside the post before finding the back of the net to make it 1-1.

And they should have been in front just before half-time but Butland pulled off a terrific save to deny a close-range effort from Bolton in injury-time.

Both sides had chances in the second half with Cantwell coming close for Rangers and O’Hara for St Mirren.

Rangers started to dominate possession and they took the lead again through Dessers who struck from close range to make it 2-1.

Tavernier sent a pinpoint cross to the back post and the Nigeria forward nodded it home for his 20th of the season with 15 minutes remaining.