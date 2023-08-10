Customs Service seizes goods with payable duty of N1b in Bauchi

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone “D” Bauchi says it has seized contrabands with Duty Paid Value of N1.178 billion from January to date.

The Acting Controller of the Zone, Joseph Adelaja, stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the unit made 88 seizures within the period under review with a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N1.178 billion.

Adelaja listed the seized goods to include nine sacks of Pangolin scales and claws weighing 396.4 kilogramme, two live birds (African crowned crane), one live gazelle, one piece of lion bone and a plastic container of lion fat.

He listed other goods to include 88 cartons of insecticides, 342 packs of foreign candy, 190 cartons of flavoured powdered drinks, 23 sacks of used shoes, 1,800 bags of sugar and 343 bags of fertilisers.

Others are 328 bags of foreign rice, 66 cartons of foreign soap, 50 cartons of pasta, 54 kegs of foreign vegetable oil and three cars among others.

Adelaja said the seizure followed a robust information gathering and credible intelligence sharing by other Customs units and resilient patrol officers of the FOU “D” unit.

According to him, the unit is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing customs laws, implementing government fiscal policies and suppression of smuggling within its area of operations.

While urging the people to provide credible information to the service to enable it to curb smuggling, Adelaja warned that smugglers would be prosecuted.