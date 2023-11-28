Customs hand over $54,000 bribe offered by tramadol importers to EFCC

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island Command, has handed over a $54,330 bribe offered to the command by importers of tramadol tablets to the Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Michael Wekas.

The command announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, Dera Nnadi, while handing over the money, reiterated the zero tolerance for corruption stance of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

He explained that the imported tramadol tablets were falsely declared as electrical appliances valued at over N856m while the bribe was offered to compromise officers.

Nnadi who commended the officers for rejecting the bribe and working ethically and lawfully in the interest of national security, said the act was in clear violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

He called for continuous compliance on the part of port users, reiterating that the service in collaboration with sister agencies like EFCC will continue to frustrate criminal activities in the port.

“Two suspects that were arrested in connection with the two containers are currently being investigated by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control for possible prosecution,” Nnadi added.

Earlier, Wekas while receiving the cash, described the feat as a victory for the country and all security agencies.

Wekas also lauded the CGC for the letter of commendation in appreciation of the six customs officers who refused to bow to pressure and inducement from the owners of the illicit drugs.

He promised continued collaboration between the service, EFCC, and sister agencies.