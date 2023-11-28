2024 Appropriation: Lagos LCDA urged to block revenue leakages

Tolani Alli-Balogun, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Lagos State, has urged the Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to block all revenue leakages in the council for development

Alli-Balogun gave the advice at the council’s Budget Retreat held at Lekki, Lagos, on Tuesday.

He also urged the council to identify and open new revenue sources, and monitor budget performance for progress.

“This is a yearly tradition. Governments propose estimates or draft appropriation bills for revenue and expenditure to be implemented in the coming year.

“We advise the council chairman to ensure that operations in the council are digitalised and staff trained to be ICT compliant for effective service delivery at the grassroots.

“The local government should block leakages of revenue, identify revenue items, and monitor budget performance.

“We also advise the council to be critical about free JAMB forms distribution. The forms should be given only to candidates with credible West African Examination Council (WAEC) results,” he said.

Alli-Balogun also urged the council to establish more vocational centres where prospective trainees could learn various skills for self employment.

The commissioner urged the council to develop the potential of Odunade market, a major market in the council area.

“The resultant effects are wealth creation, employment generation and increased revenue base.

“On youth restiveness, we appeal to the chairman to tap from the reservoir of native intelligence of community leaders, market leaders and responsible youth leaders by regularly holding meetings with them, to ensure peace ay all times.

Olufemi Okeowo, the Executive Chairman of Ifelodun LCDA in his remarks, said that the budget retreat was organised to deliberate on the 2024 Appropriation Bill , designed to promote the growth and development of the council area.

He said that growth must be all-embracing, adding that the budget aimed at promoting human and infrastructural development, improving security, improving internally generated revenue, alleviating poverty , promoting youth empowerment ,among others.

“That’s why we tagged it ‘Budget of Harmonising Growth and Development’ for a better society and for the benefit of residents,” Okeowo said.