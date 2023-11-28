Adeola Adedipe: Senior lawyers urge young practitioners to imbibe integrity, diligence 

Some eminent Nigerians have urged young lawyers to imbibe the virtue of integrity and hardwork in order to be successful in their career.

The advice was given during young Adeola Adedipe’s elevation to the rank of senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Respondents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday night urged them (young lawyers) to be diligent and focused.

Mahmud Magaji, SAN, said young lawyers should emulate Adedipe’s attitude to the profession.

“My advice is that they (young lawyers) should learn from Adedipe. They should try to imbibe the virtues of legal practice as done by Adedipe and they will get there too,” he said.

Magaji described Adedipe as a “very sound lawyer, extremely reliable and very mobile in law.”

“I can suggest him to any person who needs the service of a lawyer. He is a fantastic lawyer,” he added.

On the honour of SAN conferred on him, the senior lawyer said: “If I have my way, I will still recommend him.

“I think he is a person every lawyer will be proud to recommend for the rank of a senior advocate and I am glad he is a senior advocate now.”

A Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, described Adedipe as “a thorough-bred professional, hardworking, cool headed and a gentleman.”

Kolawole, who said the rank was deserving, said: “I am sure that being in the inner bar, Adedipe will bring more quality to the quality of advocacy.”

Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi of Department of Communications, Baze University, Abuja, said Adedipe had been a very focused person, disciplined, dedicated and professional.

According to him, I am not really surprised that he has become a senior advocate of Nigeria.

“I have interacted with him, shared opinions with him and sought his legal opinions on so many things happening in the country, especially when it comes to political litigations.

“And of course from his depth; his penetrating insight, something told me that he was going to get to the peak of the profession. So I am not surprised,” he said.

On her part, Senator Grace Bent, who represented Adamawa South Senatorial District in the 6th National Assembly, said Adedipe was a very phenomenal lawyer and unassuming.

“He is very prolific and dynamic, very bold and courageous

“Few years ago, I told him that I see you having this title to your name. It has happened today.

“It is a very glorious day for us and a day the lord has made and we shall rejoice and be glad indeed.

“This is just the beginning. You have not seen anything yet.

“There is nothing a man gets unless God has given him from above.

“You will be celebrated beyond the shores of Nigeria,” she said.

Brent also commended Adedipe’s wife for the unflinching support.

Responding, Adedipe thanked everyone who honoured his invitation, saying the honour was a spur to do more work.

A total of 58 lawyers were conferred with the prestigious rank of SAN at the Supreme Court on Monday.