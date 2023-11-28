CAF appoint Ghanaian referees for Nigeria, Cape Verde tie

The Confederation of African Football has picked Ghanaian official Ama Boateng-Nkansah as referee for the Nigeria versus Cape Verde tie on Thursday in Abuja.

Boating-Nkanseh will be assisted by her compatriots Doris Darko, Alice Chakule and Barikisu Salifu as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Oumou Sy from Guinea will be commissioner while Madeleine Somda from Burkina Faso will be the referee assessor.

For the return leg in Praia on December 5, 2023, Liberian Sylvina Welma Garnett will be the referee with her compatriot Hannah Moses as assistant referee 1.

Sierra Leoneans Precious Amara and Humu Marah will be assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively, while Oumou Souleymane Kane from Mauritania will serve as commissioner and Fadouma Dia from Senegal will be in the role of referee assessor.