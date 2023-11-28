Gov. Fintiri announces N10,000 allowance for corps members

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has announced N10,000 monthly allowance for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state.

Finitiri made the announcement at the swearing-in ceremony of 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream II youth corps members deployed to the state.

The announcement was made at Damare Permanent Orientation camp, Girei Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Finitiri congratulated the NYSC members for being in the state and charged them to be security conscious, saying “the N10,000 is to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

He said: “My dear compatriots, your security is dear to us.

“I urge you to be security conscious and follow the personal security tips you are going to be exposed to by security experts in the course of your security lectures.

“In the same vein, refer to the distress call line on the Orientation Guide Booklets whenever you find yourselves in emergency situations.”

Fintiri encouraged the youth corps members to pay attention to the skills acquisition training in the camp “as white collar jobs are no longer available.

“Adamawa is blessed with abundant opportunities with a favourable, hospitable and friendly business environment to all, irrespective of ethnic, religious or sectional backgrounds” Finitiri stated.

In his remarks, Jingi Denis, the NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa, thanked the state government for taking care of members and staff of the scheme over the years.

He urged the youth corps members to abide by the NYSC by-laws and be of good conduct.

Denis said that the orientation course is the first cardinal programme of the service year and its significance can never be over stressed.