Watford striker Isaac Success is in talks with CSKA Moscow.

Foot Mercato claimed the Nigeria international is attracting interest from across Europe, with Espanyol, Nantes and a number of French teams all keen.

However, CSKA are regarded as favourites for Success.

Indeed, a CSKA delegation will be at Prenton Park on Tuesday night (today) for Watford’s FA Cup replay against Tranmere Rovers to check on the striker.

The Russian giants are prepared to buy Success outright if Watford make him available.