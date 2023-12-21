Cross Rivers: NSCDC arrest 63 suspects, secures four conviction in 2023

The Cross River State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested 63 suspects in 2023 over cases of illegal mining, armoured cable theft, vandalism of public infrastructure and crude oil theft.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Charles Brown, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Thursday, he said most of those arrested were granted administrative bail.

Brown said six of those arrested were taken to court for prosecution, of which four were convicted.

“Investigation is still being carried out on 12 of the arrested suspects, eight are still in the custody of the NSCDC, while others were either discharged or granted administrative bail,” he said.

According to Brown, 17.1mm armoured cable vandalised by some of the suspects was recovered by the command, while 20 drums of petrol and two articulated vehicles laden with crude oil were impounded.

He said that the command would continue to be resolute in the discharge of its mandate, and urged for the support of the general public.

“We are sounding a note of warning to those who engage in the criminal act of vandalism and other form of crimes that Cross River is no longer a safe haven for their nefarious activities, they must desist forthwith,” Brown added.