Dr. Peter Idoko, the President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Nasarawa State chapter, has tested positive to Coronavirus.

Idoko confirmed this via telephone to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lafia.

According to him, his sample was taken and the result came out positive.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

However, Idoko said he is stable at the moment and needed to receive treatment because of the status of his result.

When contacted, Dr. Peter Umaru, Nasarawa State Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, who also tested positive and in isolation at DASH, said currently 68 healthcare workers across the state have contracted the virus.

Umaru explained that out of 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, 68 are healthcare workers, including nine doctors.

The NMA chairman said 54 of the affected healthcare workers were from public facilities, while 14 were from private facilities.

He noted that 12 of the healthcare workers were from Karu, 23 from Keffi, seven from Nassarawa-Eggon and 26 from Lafia Local Government Areas.

He said with the number of healthcare workers testing positive, the government should give priority to providing Personal Protective Equipment.

The NMA chairman however commended the management of DASH for taking good care of them at the isolation centre.

“The management of the hospital are taking good care of us as if we are at home,” he said.

Umaru said he is responding to treatment and may be discharged today (Friday) to continue with medication on self isolation.

He said: “I am stable now and do not have any symptoms again.

“I am still awaiting the result of my sample that had been taken today.

“If tested negative, it means I am free from the virus.”